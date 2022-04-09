9.5 C
Chipolopolo To Know 2023 AFCON Qualifiers Opponents Next Week

Chipolopolo will know their 2023 AFCON group stage qualifiers opponents next week when the Cote d’Ivoire tournament draws are made on April 19.

CAF on Friday also announced that the draws for the 2023 CHAN qualifiers and 2022 Women’s AFCON tournament will follow a week later.

The 2023 AFCON qualifiers will be played over three windows starting May 30-June 14 with match-day one and two fixtures.

Qualifying matches will resume with another two rounds of fixtures from September 19-27.

The final group matches will be played next year window during the week of March 20-28, 2023.

Zambia will be battling to end an eight-year absence after missing the last three AFCON’s since taking part in the 2015 Equatorial Guinea tournament.

Meanwhile, CAF will hold the draws for Women’s AFCON tournament on April 25 as Shepolopolo head to their second successive tournament.

Shepolopolo will grace the tournament Morocco is hosting the 2022 Women’s AFCON from July 2-23.

And the draws for the 2023 CHAN qualifiers will be held on April 28.

Algeria will host the CHAN tournament and it will be the first time the AFCON for home-based players will be staged in North Africa.

