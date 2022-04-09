A 52 year old man of Chikonkoto village of Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the second’s chiefdom in Chongwe district has committed suicide following death threats from a man he was owing money.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga who confirmed the incident in a statement said police in Chongwe received a report on 7th April from Gilbert Chitambala that his elder brother Gift Chitambala was found dead at the named village around 13:15 hours.

M Hamoonga disclosed that facts of the case are that the late Mr. Chitambala is said to have been owing Alex Kampamba of Chongwe who had been threatening to kill him because of the credit.

The body of the deceased was picked and deposited into Chongwe general hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem.