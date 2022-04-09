9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 9, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

52 year old man commits suicide in Chongwe

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News 52 year old man commits suicide in Chongwe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 52 year old man of Chikonkoto village of Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the second’s chiefdom in Chongwe district has committed suicide following death threats from a man he was owing money.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga who confirmed the incident in a statement said police in Chongwe received a report on 7th April from Gilbert Chitambala that his elder brother Gift Chitambala was found dead at the named village around 13:15 hours.

M Hamoonga disclosed that facts of the case are that the late Mr. Chitambala is said to have been owing Alex Kampamba of Chongwe who had been threatening to kill him because of the credit.

The body of the deceased was picked and deposited into Chongwe general hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

Previous articleBut what is there to score about a Government recruiting civil servants?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

52 year old man commits suicide in Chongwe

A 52 year old man of Chikonkoto village of Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the second’s chiefdom in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union call off Go Slow Strike

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Zambia Railways Limited Workers’ Union says it has with an immediate effect called off the sit-in protest that paralyzed the locomotive company’s operations...
Read more

FQM hands over title deed to 21 families

General News Chief Editor - 4
First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQM) has given title deeds to 21 families who were displaced in 2009 during the construction of an access road...
Read more

Zambia Absent at the UN vote to Expel Russia from the Human Rights Council

General News Chief Editor - 48
Zambia was absent yesterday at the vote that took place to Expel Russia from the Human Rights Council. The United Nations General Assembly passed a...
Read more

Milingo Lungu Re-Arrested for theft and money laundering activities

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has re-arrested former Konkola Copper Mines plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.