Saturday, April 9, 2022
Rural News
Administration of parole and correctional supervision is necessary – Mwamba

By Chief Editor
Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign affairs says stakeholder engagement on administration of parole and correctional supervision is necessary in on-going efforts to decongest correctional facilities in the country.

The Committee’s chairperson Sibongile Mwamba says through engagement with various stakeholders, it is important to assess whether appropriate actions have been taken by relevant ministries to enhance parole and rehabilitation operations in Zambia.

She was speaking when her committee held a stakeholder engagement meeting on the parole and correctional supervision system in Mwinilunga district yesterday.

“The objective is to stimulate and hear views on what can be done best in administration of the parole,” she said.

The Committee is receiving submissions from stakeholders on how the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security have implemented recommendations of the auditor general’s performance report on parole activities, rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners.

And District Correctional facility officer in charge Senior Superintendent Amos Musonda expressed happiness with the engagement saying it shows how much government cares for inmates.

“This will give stakeholders an understanding of how parole is done,” he said.

Mr Musonda said the engagement will equally help the community appreciate issues on the provisions of parole and clear out on any qualifications for parole by an inmate.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner Harrison Kamuna called for decentralisation of parole board to district level adding that this is because inmates considered for parole are recommended by officers who have a better understanding of how an individual inmate has reformed.

In 2014 the auditor general, undertook a performance audit on parole activities, rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners in Zambia and made various recommendations among them amendment of the Prisons Act which resulted into community sentencing, offender management, parole and renaming of the Zambia Prisons Service to Zambia Correctional Service.

