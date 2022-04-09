9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 9, 2022
First Quantum Minerals Trident cheer proposed taxation

By Chief Editor
First Quantum Minerals Trident Mine General Manager, Sean Egner has expressed confidence that the sector will flourish following the proposed mining taxation system by the government.

Mr Egner said government has shown the desire to grow the mining sector by stabilizing and providing a conducive mining environment.

Mr Egner said this during a press briefing in Kalumbila that the Company has continued to keep their nickel enterprise project ready as they are hopeful of an opportunity to start mining.

Mr Egner said Zambia has an opportunity to showcase to the world its mining investment potential.

He said the mining tax regime in terms of mineral royalties under the new dawn government has made significant improvement which adds up to Zambia being the most favourable mining investment.

“The stability of the tax regime is one of the things the mining company and those intending to come and invest have always wanted and comfortable with,” Mr Egner said

He observed that with an increase in the price of copper on the international market, it is an opportunity for the mining companies to increase production.

