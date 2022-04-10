9.5 C
Nkana Beaten By Prison, Power Thump Indeni on Nkana’s Turf

Nkana quest to consolidate their top four slot with four games left to play sustained a dent on Sunday after losing 2-0 at home to mid-table side Prison Leopards at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Despite the lost Nkana stay at number four with a narrow gap separating them from the two teams right behind them as the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League campaign draws to a close.

It the defeat was hard to swallow, it was the manner in which Nkana fell behind in the 3rd minute when Kondwani Chiboni scored an own-goal.

Damiano Kola scored the final goal in the 30th minute to see Prison complete a very rare back-to-back record over Nkana after beating them 1-0 at home in Kabwe last November.

Prison rise one place from 13th to 12th on 36 points, exchanging places with fellow relegation strugglers Chambishi who have 34 points.

Nkana have 45 points, seven behind third placed Green Eagles.

But it is Buildcon and Power Dynamos who are threatening Nkana’s status who are tied on 42 points at number 6 and 5 respectively.

Meanwhile, Power won big on Sunday in the lunchtime kickoff at the same venue after they thumped fourth from bottom Indeni 5-0.

Brian Mwila ended his goalless start since arriving at Power in January on a two year deal from Buildcon.

The Chipolopolo striker capped the moment with a brace in the 2nd and 12th minute.

Mwila then turned provider for Power’s third goal in the 25th minute for Kennedy Musonda to see Power take a 4-0 halftime lead.

Tiki Chiluba completed Power’s rout that saw them rise from 9th to fifth where they displaced Buildcon on goal difference.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 30 RESULTS
09/04/2022
Konkola Blades 3-Kafue Celtic 0
Kabwe Warriors 2-Nkwazi 0
Zesco United 2-Buildcon 1
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-Forest Rangers 2
Chambishi 2-Lusaka Dynamos 1
Green Buffaloes 1-Green Eagles 2
Red Arrows 1-Zanaco 1
10/04/2022
Indeni 0-Power Dynamos 5
Nkana 0-Prison Leopards 2

