9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 10, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

HH urges the Export Trading Group to advance cashew nut business

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy HH urges the Export Trading Group to advance cashew nut business
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Export Trading Group (ETG) to advance cashew production in Western Province

ZANIS reports that Mr Hakainde explained that this is because the cashew nut sector has the potential to turn around the economy of the country.

President Hichilema said this when he inspected the Mabumbu Crocodile farm situated 17 kilometres away from the central business area.

And ETG Programmes Officer Nyambe Luhila said to meet international markets, there was a need to improve the cashew nut sector through improved technologies.

Mr Luhila said the current trees in Mabumbu were of low quality and could only be beneficial to small and medium enterprises.

He revealed that his company had employed a different strategy to ensure that a good seed variety is planted by farmers across the region that would be able to attract large enterprises in the cashew value chain.

And a cashew agronomist, Francis Boma revealed that the cashew nut business was being hampered by diseases such as pests which were expensive to control.

Mr Boma said ETG has engaged in disease control and management through the development of pesticides in order to boost the cashew sector in Western Province.

Previous articleDefence Minister Lufuma warns people against inciting Soldiers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

HH urges the Export Trading Group to advance cashew nut business

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Export Trading Group (ETG) to advance cashew production in Western Province ZANIS reports that...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia has the highest airport fees in Africa

Economy Chief Editor - 21
Acting Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Budgeting and Planning Brian Kambita says his committee is concerned with complaints that Zambia has the highest tax...
Read more

First Quantum Minerals Trident cheer proposed taxation

Economy Chief Editor - 7
First Quantum Minerals Trident Mine General Manager, Sean Egner has expressed confidence that the sector will flourish following the proposed mining taxation system by...
Read more

Fuel price increase to have spiral effect – Chisanga

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Social Economist Kelvin Chisanga says the hike in bus fares will result in a price increase in commodities in the country. Mr Chisanga...
Read more

Government announces resumption of the issuance of timber export permits

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The government has announced the resumption of the issuance of timber export permits banned by the previous Patriotic Front in 2027. Minister of Green...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.