President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Export Trading Group (ETG) to advance cashew production in Western Province

ZANIS reports that Mr Hakainde explained that this is because the cashew nut sector has the potential to turn around the economy of the country.

President Hichilema said this when he inspected the Mabumbu Crocodile farm situated 17 kilometres away from the central business area.

And ETG Programmes Officer Nyambe Luhila said to meet international markets, there was a need to improve the cashew nut sector through improved technologies.

Mr Luhila said the current trees in Mabumbu were of low quality and could only be beneficial to small and medium enterprises.

He revealed that his company had employed a different strategy to ensure that a good seed variety is planted by farmers across the region that would be able to attract large enterprises in the cashew value chain.

And a cashew agronomist, Francis Boma revealed that the cashew nut business was being hampered by diseases such as pests which were expensive to control.

Mr Boma said ETG has engaged in disease control and management through the development of pesticides in order to boost the cashew sector in Western Province.