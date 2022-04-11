Copperbelt Province, Minister Elisha Matambo has described the current state of roads in the province as ” death traps.”

Mr Matambo says 95 percent of roads in the mining region are in what he termed as “horrible” state and that need urgent attention to prevent any loss of lives.

Mr Matambo said this in Ndola when he hosted a Parliamentary committee on budget and planning adding that the roads are in a very bad state and have hindered development in many parts of the province.

It is painful learning that the province that contributes a larger percentage to the country’s resource envelope has most of its roads in a dilapidated state.

“The roads are in a very bad state and to me I can say they are death traps. Minsundu, Mokambo-Mufulira, Ndola-Mufulira and many other roads give a very sorry sight.

“ You cannot have a place where you collect meaningful revenue and yet not attending to the infrastructure such as roads facilitating the movement of goods and services,” Mr. Matambo said.

And Committee member, Davison Mung’andu wondered why most roads on the Copperbelt have remained in a bad state when the province had a well-advertised project called “Copperbelt 400 kilometer road project.”

Mr Mung’andu who is also Chama South MP said the previous regime boasted a lot about the C400 road project whose aim was to rehabilitate many roads in the province but questioned what could have happened.

And Mirriam Chonya, another committee member, commended the Copperbelt provincial administration for advocating for meaningful development in the region.

Ms. Chonya, however, urged the provincial administration to ensure that women led cooperatives and entrepreneurs are also considered when it comes to awarding of contracts and empowerments.

“I’m happy that the provincial administration has the right people to drive the development agenda on the Copperbelt.,” she said.

She assured Mr Matambo that the committee will continue taking such matters to relevant offices and ensure that they are given maximum attention.