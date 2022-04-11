President Hakainde Hichilema has been offered a three hectares piece of land at Sing’anda village in Mongu District of Western Province.

Sing’anda is a place where President Hichilema was said to have committed an offence of treason during the Patriotic Front (PF) regime’s reign on 10th April 2017.

Sing’anda Headman Kalaluka Mubiana who is also Induna Kapui said his people were amazed at the resilience exhibited by President Hichilema during the time of arrest up to the time of his release.

He said for this reason his village felt compelled to give the Head of State a piece of land where he can set up any structure of choice.

Induna Kapui said the piece of land was a gift to remind Mr. Hichilema of the arrest on what he referred to as trumped-up treason charges by the previous regime.

And the Head of State has paid tribute to the people of Sing’anda village for the generous offer of land to his family and the country as a whole.

Mr. Hichilema said he wished to construct a modern health facility that must have a maternity wing and wards to admit patients.

President Hichilema says he will use his own family funds to construct the healthy facility at the area, further stating that his new dawn administration was in the office to give money to the people opposed to taking.

The President was also given traditional gifts, namely a small scrub standing for a defensive tool by shepherds, and a small hoe and axe as tools meant for clearing of forests.