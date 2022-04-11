Zambia has recorded 54 new Covid-19 cases out of 1,715 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The country has continued to record a reduction in the number of new covid-19 cases across the country following intensified covid-19 vaccination programme.

According to COVID-19 routine update posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page in the last 24 hours, Lusaka province recorded nine new cases, Central province recorded four new cases and Copperbelt province recorded five new cases, respectively .

Eastern province recorded two new cases, Luapula province recorded six new cases, Muchinga province recorded a new case and Northern province recorded six new cases.

North Western province recorded nine new cases with Southern recording nine new cases and Western province recorded three new cases, respectively.

And the vaccination status in the country cumulatively currently stands at 2,270,434 people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19, while 1,276,074 people received their first dose of the vaccine and 74,668 received their booster shot.

And recoveries recorded cumulatively currently stands at 3, 13,002 while on a sad note one COVID-19 associated death was recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths and COVID-19 associated deaths to now stand at 3,968.

Meanwhile, nine new admissions were recorded in the last 24 hours and the current COVID–19 active cases stands at 798 of which 789 are in community management and one on oxygen therapy.