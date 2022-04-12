The Ministry of Health has recorded one cholera case in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound. The cholera patient is a three-year-old girl.

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo confirmed the development during a routine Covid-19 update in Lusaka yesterday.

Ms. Masebo said the girl is currently admitted to Kalingalinga clinic where she is receiving treatment.

She said the condition of the girl is stable.

Ms. Masebo said the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) is currently working to ascertain the extent of the infection and what could have caused the outbreak of the disease.

She has since urged the members of the public to maintain the highest standards of hygiene to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Zambia has in the last five years not recorded any cholera case.

And Ms. Masebo has disclosed that bilharzia has broken out in Chirundu district.

She said there are currently 99 active cases of bilharzia in Chirundu while over 70 others are under investigations.

The Minister explained that the cases of bilharzia have been recorded in children between the ages of six to 16 years.

Ms. Masebo attributed the outbreak of the disease to unsafe water and lack of adequate sanitation facilities in the district.

She disclosed that treatment has been already administered in the patients.

Meanwhile, Ms. Masebo has announced that 692 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country last week.

She said one person died of Covid-10 while 17 were admitted to treatment centres.