9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Cholera breaks out in Lusaka

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
Health Cholera breaks out in Lusaka
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health has recorded one cholera case in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound. The cholera patient is a three-year-old girl.

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo confirmed the development during a routine Covid-19 update in Lusaka yesterday.

Ms. Masebo said the girl is currently admitted to Kalingalinga clinic where she is receiving treatment.

She said the condition of the girl is stable.

Ms. Masebo said the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) is currently working to ascertain the extent of the infection and what could have caused the outbreak of the disease.

She has since urged the members of the public to maintain the highest standards of hygiene to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Zambia has in the last five years not recorded any cholera case.

And Ms. Masebo has disclosed that bilharzia has broken out in Chirundu district.

She said there are currently 99 active cases of bilharzia in Chirundu while over 70 others are under investigations.

The Minister explained that the cases of bilharzia have been recorded in children between the ages of six to 16 years.

Ms. Masebo attributed the outbreak of the disease to unsafe water and lack of adequate sanitation facilities in the district.

She disclosed that treatment has been already administered in the patients.

Meanwhile, Ms. Masebo has announced that 692 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country last week.

She said one person died of Covid-10 while 17 were admitted to treatment centres.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema expected in Northern Province today
Next articleIs the Zambian government trying to create a democracy of no checks and balances?

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Is the Zambian government trying to create a democracy of no checks and balances?

By Venus N Msyani It is becoming clear that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government is plotting to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Professor Krikor, Zambia’s longest serving lecturer turns 80

Health editor - 14
Prof Krikor Erzingastian, turns 80 years today! Prof Krikor, as he is commonly known started teaching medical students at the University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus...
Read more

Zambia continues recording reduced COVID-19 cases

Health Chief Editor - 4
Zambia has recorded 54 new Covid-19 cases out of 1,715 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The country has continued to record a...
Read more

CIDRZ to construct state of the art scientific laboratory

Health Chief Editor - 7
Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has commended Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) for its continued commitment in supplementing governments efforts in the...
Read more

Autism Association of Zambia wants Government to create a conducive environment for Autistic Children

Health Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says government recognises the challenges that people with autism experience including parents of children...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.