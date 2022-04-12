The Civil Service Commission has disclosed that over 100 thousand applications have been received in the ongoing recruitment exercise for health workers.

Commission Chairperson Peter Mumba says Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of applicants at 21 301, followed by Copperbelt Province with 19 778 and Muchinga Province recording the least applications with 5 918.

Mr Mumba said the numbers are likely to increase after the deadline for receiving applications was extended and the further advertisement of the optometry technologists.

Mr Mumba was speaking in Lusaka during a national update on the ongoing recruitment of 11, 276 health workers following the submission of application letters.

Mr. Mumba assured that the recruitment process will be carried out yearly in an effort to dismantle the huge number of people with interest to join the Ministry of Health.

“So far a preliminary assessment shows that various institutions have received an estimated number of 109 777 applications,” Mr. Mumba revealed.

He confirmed that the receipt of application letters closed on April 8, 2022 except for optometry technologists positions which are scheduled to close on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Mr. Mumba further announced that the Commission has successfully appointed and established human resource management committees in nine provinces and will be completing the exercise in Western province this week.

He explained that the selected human resource management committees have received the recruitment guidelines to be used during implementation of human resource reforms that call for equity, inclusiveness, fairness and meritorious appointments into the civil service.

Mr Mumba added that it is the reason the Ministry of Health has engaged the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disability to ensure the actualization of government’s commitment to enhance ownership, equity and inclusiveness

And He assured the general public that various law enforcers and security wings such as the Anti-Corruption Commission will closely monitor the recruitment exercise to tighten compliance to the selection criteria and guidelines.