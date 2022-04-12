President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected in Northern Province for a one day official visit.

Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu, confirmed the development to the media yesterday and said the President is expected to inspect some developmental projects in Kasama district and also visit Mungwi and Luwingu districts.

Mr. Mpundu said upon arrival at Kasama Airport, the President will proceed to Malole in Mungwi district to pay a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu at his palace.

“The President wants to call on the Mwine Lubemba (Paramount Chief) because it is a norm under the new administration that is always emphasising on the need for its officials to always visit the traditional leaders to get blessings from the owners of the land,” he said.

He said in Kasama, the President will inspect a water and sanitation project which is being implemented by Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Company and later inspect the new runway at Kasama airport which is under construction.

He explained that the inspection of the work at Kasama Airport is very important as the project will be a major milestone in helping to revamp tourism in the northern circuit.

Mr. Mpundu added that the President will also visit Luwingu district where he will have an opportunity to meet the people in the area.

“The President’s coming here to spend some time with the people in rural areas speaks volumes. He wants to have a feel of the life there and allow him to respond swiftly to the challenges that the people are facing,” he said.

He said the President will fly back to Lusaka later in the day after his engagements.

Mr. Mpundu has since advised Kasama and Luwingu residents to turn up in large numbers and welcome the President who will be in the area for the first official visit since he was elected into office last year.