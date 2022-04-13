9,000 tonnes of white maize at the Food Reserve Agency ( FRA ) Mwenzo storage shade in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province, have gone to waste.

This came to light yesterday when Nakonde District Commissioner Marvelous Sikapizye made an impromptu spot check on the storage shed..

Speaking shortly after inspecting the storage sheds that 9, 000 tonnes out of 21,000 tonnes kept outside the storage sheds, Mr Sikapizye expressed concern at the development.

Accompanied by Nakonde Town Council Secretary Michael Katemwe, the District Commissioner learnt that because of inadequate tents at the shelter, a number of bags remained uncovered thereby being prone to wastage each time it rained.

Mr Sikapizye said that it is a drawback for government to lose such quantities of maize.

“Government has a lot of things to do in order to improve the welfare of the citizens. We are in a hurry to bring development to the people and will not be happy to see things like this happening, ” said Mr Sikapizye.

He has since advised the Agency to consider transporting the remaining maize to the national storage sheds.

Mr Sikapizye further cautioned FRA employees not to take advantage of the situation and start stealing the maize adding that those who will be found wanting, will be dealt with accordingly.

And Mwenzo FRA market assistant who declined to be named told the district commissioner that the reason why the bags of maize were kept outside the storage shade, was to allow moisture content to drop to the required standard because at purchase time it was above 12.5 percent moisture content.

“We had kept the maize outside the storage sheds so as to reduce the moisture content because at the time of purchase, moisture content was 12.5 percent and we need to bring it down to 12 percent, ” he said.