President Hakainde Hichilema says the United Party for National Development (UPND) has made strides in delivering development that it promised the people.

Speaking during a public rally held at Palangoto Primary School in Luwingu District yesterday, the head of State explained that the teacher and health workers recruitment is evident that the party is addressing the high unemployment levels in the country.

“We have done a lot to improve the welfare of the people in the country despite being in government for a few months” he said

President Hichilema has since called on Zambians not to listen to the lies being peddled by some people who do not meanwell for the country.

“Have faith and patience because more development is coming to your consistency” the President stated.

And President Hichilema has assured residents of Lukutu ward that Palangoto Bridge will be worked on to ease transportation in the area.

He further added that a communication network and a health facility will be brought closer to the people.

“We understand the importance of social amenities and as such we will ensure that people are well taken care off” said Mr. Hichilema

He said this when he addressed residents of Luwingu at Palangoto Primary School.

And UPND Provincial Chairperson Victor Sinkala said the people of Lukutu ward are facing challenges due to the deplorable state of the bridge.

He added that transportation is key to development hence the need to urgently rehabilitate the road and the bridge.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has asked the people of Lukutu ward in Lubanseshi constituency of Luwingu district to vote for a United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate in the Thursday’s ward by election.

The President said voting for Peter Chanda of the UPND will ensure delivery of development in the area as it would be easy for him to work with the government.

President Hichilema has also promised that his government will work on the road network from Palangoto to Mwine Menda as well as the bridge at Palangoto.

He said he is aware of the bad state of the bridge and the road network in the area but indicated that it would be worked on soon.

He has further indicated his government’s commitment to delivering a health center and schools in the area.

“I am aware of the poor state of community schools, but I have no doubt that this will be worked on including the need to have a secondary school in the area” he said.

President Hichilema said this when he addressed several residents of Malekani area in Luwingu district yesterday.

The President was in the area to drum up support for UPND candidate Peter Chanda in the fourth coming Lukutu ward by election.

Meanwhile, the president said he has decided to go to the area to campaign for the UPND candidate in the ward by election because he loves the people of lukutu.

He said contrary to views from the opposition that the President is bigger to campaign in the ward by election, he said he does not chose because he loves the people.

” I heard the opposition saying how can a president go to campaign in a ward by election,but I came here because I love the people of Lukutu. If people do not love you, they would not come here” he said

Earlier, Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao stated that the government has already released money to work on the school and the clinic in the area.

Mr. Mbao added that the government has already planned to complete the bridge at Palongoto which has been neglected by the previous regime in the last ten years.

“The governments have failed to work on the Palongoto bridge for years, but this government will ensure that the road is worked on,” he said.

And UPND Provincial Chairperson, Victor Sinkala asked the government to work on the roads, schools and the bridge.

Mr. Sinkala indicated that the people in the area were neglected by the previous government.