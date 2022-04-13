Indian High Commissioner to Zambia, Ashok Kumar says Copperbelt Province has a lot of copper and cobalt resources that can be used to manufacture electric batteries.

Mr Kumar said Zambia, particularly Copperbelt and North-Western Provinces are important places that the country can use to maximise revenue collection.

Mr Kumar noted there is need for Zambia and India to work together and exploit the potential that lies in the mining sector through the manufacturing of electric batteries.

Mr Kumar said this when he called on Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo that there are alot of opportunities on the Copperbelt to expand the exploration in areas of geology.

Mr Kumar said only about 30 percent of these areas have been explored, hence the need to bring on board modern technologies to find out credible mineral resources in the province.

Mr Kumar said a lot of Indian companies have shown interest to explore the mineral resources and work with Zambian companies to maximise the potential in the mining sector.

The Indian envoy added that the two countries also have outstanding memorandum of understanding that should be strengthened especially in the area of geology.

He said Zambia and India will continue to work together for mutual benefits.

He expressed happiness that Zambia has remained a beacon of peace and stability in the region also stating that Zambia has also demonstrated a long peaceful relationship with the neighboring countries.

He said the recent funeral of fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda showed how the neighboring countries appreciate the efforts Zambia is putting in to ensure that peace prevails.

“Zambia has a strong peaceful relationship with its Neighbors. Zambia made a lot of sacrifices for the continent. The funeral of fourth president Rupiah Banda showed the relationship that Zambia as a beckon of stability in the region,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar added that India recognises all the efforts by Zambia to ensuring a peaceful environment in the region.

He said it is pleasing that after 57 years of independence, the relationship between Zambia and India has continued to be strengthened.

And Mr. Matambo assured the High Commissioner that President Hakainde Hichilema will put the economy of the country back on track.

He said President Hichilema wants to bring on board the private sector to help revive the economy.

“The President wants to bring on board the private sector. The economy should be private sector driven. To archive this, we want to bring the private sector to grow it, and peace is vital for all this to happen,” he said.

He said the Copperbelt is no longer a place where cadres can interfere with businesses.

Mr. Matambo also emphasised the need for investors not just focus on the mining sector but explore other opportunities in agriculture, tourism and manufacturing.