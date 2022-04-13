Zanaco have beaten Kafue Celtic 1-0 in the midweek rescheduled FAZ Super Division match to jump four places up the table.

Striker and Captain Moses Phiri propelled Zanaco to victory with an early goal away at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Phiri put the Bankers in front after just 13 minutes as his side held on to overcome relegation-threatened Celtic in this Week 29 tie.

The win pushed Zanaco to number six on 42 points after 29 matches played.

Zanaco, who have one game in hand against Buildcon, are three points away from the top four.

Meanwhile, Celtic remained third from the bottom of the table on 29 points after playing 30 matches.

With four matches remaining in the season, Celtic are four points away from the survival zone.