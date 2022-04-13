9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zanaco Rise to 6th After Beating Celtic

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zanaco Rise to 6th After Beating Celtic
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco have beaten Kafue Celtic 1-0 in the midweek rescheduled FAZ Super Division match to jump four places up the table.

Striker and Captain Moses Phiri propelled Zanaco to victory with an early goal away at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Phiri put the Bankers in front after just 13 minutes as his side held on to overcome relegation-threatened Celtic in this Week 29 tie.

The win pushed Zanaco to number six on 42 points after 29 matches played.

Zanaco, who have one game in hand against Buildcon, are three points away from the top four.

Meanwhile, Celtic remained third from the bottom of the table on 29 points after playing 30 matches.

With four matches remaining in the season, Celtic are four points away from the survival zone.

Previous articleFormer Transport Minister hails Constitution Court’s decision to Overturn the nullification of his Seat

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zanaco Rise to 6th After Beating Celtic

Zanaco have beaten Kafue Celtic 1-0 in the midweek rescheduled FAZ Super Division match to jump four places up...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: 2022 ABSA Cup Final Moved to April 30

Sports sports - 0
The 2022 ABSA Cup final has been rescheduled to the end of April. Red Arrows and Napsa Stars were set to clash on April 16...
Read more

Kaindu Admits Zanaco Must Dig Deep For A Top Four Finish

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu says it won’t be easy for The Bankers to clinch top four finish in the FAZ Super Division. Zanaco have 39...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Mabika Starts in Miami Victory

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo new boy Aime Mabika has a memorable first start of the new season for USA MLS side Inter Miami. =SOUTH AFRICA Striker Gamphani Lungu converted...
Read more

Nkana Beaten By Prison, Power Thump Indeni on Nkana’s Turf

Sports sports - 0
Nkana quest to consolidate their top four slot with four games left to play sustained a dent on Sunday after losing 2-0 at home...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.