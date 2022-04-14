9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Sports
Durban to Host 2022 COSAFA Cup

The 2022 COSAFA Cup will be staged from July 5-17 in Durban, South Africa.

The competition returns to Durban for the first time since 2019, having been staged in Nelson Mandela Bay last year.

Chipolopolo won their fifth COSAFA Cup title in Durban that year but failed to defend it when they made a group stage exit in Nelson Mandela Bay.

South Africa are the defending champions.

“This is another bumper year of tournaments, which includes not only our flagship men’s and women’s senior championships, but also four competitions that serve as qualifiers for continental events,” COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes has announced.

“While COVID-19 is still very much a part of our daily lives, we have learnt a lot about how to manage tournaments within the pandemic and hope to welcome fans back in the stadiums for most of our events this year,” Destombes said.

The CAF Women’s Champions League | COSAFA Qualifiers will also be held in the KwaZulu-Natal coastal city from August 4-14.

The COSAFA Women’s Championship will be staged from August 31-September 11.

The COSAFA Men’s Under-20 Championship will be hosted in Eswatini from October 6-16.

Meanwhile, COSAFA has announced the introduction of the inaugural COSAFA Schools Cup scheduled from October 28-November 6.

The competition is to be the regional qualifiers for the CAF Schools Champions Cup that will see teams from all over Africa compete.

The COSAFA Under-17 Boys’ and Girls’ Championships will close out the year and are scheduled to run concurrently from November 30-December 10.

