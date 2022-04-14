Police in the Zimba district of Southern Province has recovered five bicycles that were allegedly stolen from a store-room belonging to the Department of Social Welfare.

Zimba District Commissioner, Robison Mulamfu has confirmed the development to ZANIS today that the bicycles were sold in different villages in Nyawa area, 100 kilometres away from Zimba Boma.

Mr Zimba said one suspect, a female civil servant has been arrested whilst the alleged accomplice a male, is on the run and that a manhunt for the suspect has been launched by police.

.

Mr. Mulamfu said the incident occurred on Monday April 11, 2022, around 23 hours when the storeroom was broken into.

“I can confirm that there was a break-in at the Social Welfare Department in which five bicycles were stolen but recovered. After investigations, police managed to arrest one person in connection with the theft while another accomplice bolted,” he said.

The DC has since appealed to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect to contact him or Zimba Police.