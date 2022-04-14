Voting in the Lukutu local government by-election in the Luwingu district has closed with polling stations recording a high turnout.

A check by ZANIS found all polling stations recorded above 70 per cent voter turnout.

By the close of polls, Palangoto which has 439 voters had recorded a total of 367 votes while Mwine Ng’andu had 141 votes cast out of 170 voters.

At Malekani over 500 people had cast their votes by 17:00 hours out of 659 total registered voters.

A peaceful atmosphere characterized the voting in the Lukutu local government by-election.

Luwingu District Electoral Officer , Dunken Chipulu said the situation in Lukutu has been calm.

Mr Chipulu urged electoral stakeholders and voters to patiently wait for the outcome of the polls.

And Zambia Police Service Northern Province Commanding Officer, Edwin Chisi has commended political parties taking part in the Lukutu local government by-election for conducting peaceful campaigns.

Mr Chisi said the campaign has been generally peaceful adding that police have deployed enough officers to man the polls.

Four candidates are contesting the by-election and these are Peter Chanda of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Patriotic Front’s(PF) Kennedy Katongo, Sydney Bwalya of the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party’s Thelma Chiti.

Lukutu ward has four polling stations with about 1, 700 voters.