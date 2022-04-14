Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Joel Kamoko, has urged Copperbelt University (CBU) management to ensure that students resume classes while unionised workers’ bargaining for better conditions of service is going on.

Mr. Kamoko said the CBU lecturers should be flexible and put the interest of the nation first by ensuring that students, who have not been learning for some weeks now, resume classes.

He is in the Copperbelt Province to engage CBU management to enable students to resume classes while the bargaining for the conditions of service is being addressed

Mr. Kamoko said this in Ndola today when he called on his Copperbelt Province counterpart Augustine Kasongo.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamoko has advised the 1,500 teachers who have not been on the payroll since 2020 but were given appointment letters to take their qualifications to the Ministry of Education headquarters for scrutiny.

He said the affected teachers will be put on the payroll if their qualifications are found to be genuine.

Mr. Kamoko has meanwhile urged the affected teachers not to re-apply during the ongoing recruitment process as their details are already in the system.

And Mr. Kasongo said what is happening at the Copperbelt University is worrying and needs to be addressed urgently.