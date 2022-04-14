9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Rural News
Police in Lunte release 41 pupils, arrested for riotous behavior

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in the Lunte District of Northern Province have released the 41 pupils at Lunte Girls Secondary School who were arrested in connection with the riot that happened on Monday this week.

The pupils were linked to the riot that happened at the school where pupils ran amok and destroyed school property.

Northern Province Police Commanding Officer, Edwin Chisi has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama yesterday.

Mr. Chisi explained that all the pupils were released following a request by the school administration.

He explained that police who rushed to the scene around 22:00hours arrested the pupils for damaging windows to the houses belonging to the Headteacher and her Deputy as well as a Mitsubishi vehicle registration number AAZ 1899.

The Provincial Police Commanding Officer has since appealed to the pupils to use the right channels when addressing their concerns instead of resorting to violent behavior.

Mr. Chisi warned that police will not take kindly to behaviour by pupils to try to take the law in their hands by damaging government property.

And Lunte District Basic Education Teacher Union of Zambia Chairperson (BETUZ) Henry Chipili has urged parents not to panic as calm has returned at the school.

Mr. Chipili said in a phone interview has however urged both school authorities and pupils to resolve the matter amicably.

On Monday pupils at Lunte girls staged a riot against alleged poor diet and failure by school management to attend to their plight among other things.

The irate girls were also demanding for the immediate transfer of the school administration whom they accused of maladministration.

