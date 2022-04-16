9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 16, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

16 year old Juvenile stabs his 30 year old girlfriend to death over a condom

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News 16 year old Juvenile stabs his 30 year old girlfriend to death...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 30-year-old woman of Mkushi District in Central Province has been stabbed to death by her 16 years old boyfriend over the use of a condom.

Central Province Police Commanding Officer, Donald Mwandila, has confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS in Kabwe and identified the deceased as Tina Solo of Lobone village in Chief Kaundula’s Chiefdom.

The police chief said the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April 16th ,2022, around 03: 40 hours at Itala market in Mkushi.

Mr Mwandila said the brief facts of the matter are that the suspect proposed love to the deceased at one of the bars in Itala and they then agreed to go to the deceased’s home.

He said on their way home, the woman asked the suspect if he had a condom which the juvenile did not have at the time and then a quarrel ensued wherein the process the suspect got a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest and she died instantly.

“Police in Mkushi received a report of murder today around 05:55 hours which happened the same day around 03:40 hours at Itala Market in Mkushi District. The matter was reported by Mainess Chikwete aged 42 of unmarked house number in Itala compound of Mkushi, a farmer Lobone village in Chief Kaundula to the effect that her cousin, Tina Solo aged 30 of the same village was stabbed to death,” Mr Mwandila said.

He said the body of the deceased has been deposited in Mkushi District Hospital Mortuary waiting for postmodern, and burial.

Mr Mwandila said the 16-year-old minor, who is the suspect in the matter, of an unmarked house in Itala compound in Mkushi has been arrested and is remanded in police custody.

Previous articleUPND MP says Justice was denied After Constitution Courts Upholds the Election of PF MP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

16 year old Juvenile stabs his 30 year old girlfriend to death over a condom

A 30-year-old woman of Mkushi District in Central Province has been stabbed to death by her 16 years old...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lukutu –by-election records high voter turnout

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Voting in the Lukutu local government by-election in the Luwingu district has closed with polling stations recording a high turnout. A check by ZANIS found...
Read more

Female civil servant nabbed for bicycle theft

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Police in the Zimba district of Southern Province has recovered five bicycles that were allegedly stolen from a store-room belonging to the Department of...
Read more

Police in Lunte release 41 pupils, arrested for riotous behavior

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Police in the Lunte District of Northern Province have released the 41 pupils at Lunte Girls Secondary School who were arrested in connection with...
Read more

Mambwe Council cautions bar owners against noise pollution

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Mambwe Town Council in the Eastern Province has cautioned bar owners against noise pollution and threatened to revoke trading licenses for those who will...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.