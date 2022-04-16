A 30-year-old woman of Mkushi District in Central Province has been stabbed to death by her 16 years old boyfriend over the use of a condom.

Central Province Police Commanding Officer, Donald Mwandila, has confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS in Kabwe and identified the deceased as Tina Solo of Lobone village in Chief Kaundula’s Chiefdom.

The police chief said the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April 16th ,2022, around 03: 40 hours at Itala market in Mkushi.

Mr Mwandila said the brief facts of the matter are that the suspect proposed love to the deceased at one of the bars in Itala and they then agreed to go to the deceased’s home.

He said on their way home, the woman asked the suspect if he had a condom which the juvenile did not have at the time and then a quarrel ensued wherein the process the suspect got a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest and she died instantly.

“Police in Mkushi received a report of murder today around 05:55 hours which happened the same day around 03:40 hours at Itala Market in Mkushi District. The matter was reported by Mainess Chikwete aged 42 of unmarked house number in Itala compound of Mkushi, a farmer Lobone village in Chief Kaundula to the effect that her cousin, Tina Solo aged 30 of the same village was stabbed to death,” Mr Mwandila said.

He said the body of the deceased has been deposited in Mkushi District Hospital Mortuary waiting for postmodern, and burial.

Mr Mwandila said the 16-year-old minor, who is the suspect in the matter, of an unmarked house in Itala compound in Mkushi has been arrested and is remanded in police custody.