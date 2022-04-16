9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 16, 2022
New Heritage Party wants transparency over IMF Deal

By Chief Editor
The New Heritage Party has challenged government to reveal its alternative plan if the outcome of the Debt Sustainability Assessment (DSA) and Creditors Committee discussions do not succeed in light of the complexity of creditor coordination.

Party President Chishala Kateka says there seems to be an impasse or obstacle in the discussions with Zambia’s creditors.

Ms.Kateka says it has now emerged that the IMF have been waiting for the Debt Sustainability Assessment and the outcome of the Creditor’s debt relief discussions.

She says Commercial creditors are not part of the creditors committee yet they hold 46% of Zambia’s external debt while China accounts for 22%.

And the Heritage Party Leader has asked government to share its plans for the way forward should the $1.4 billion IMF bailout package not actualize and what plans it has for the repayment of the $750 Million Eurobond that is due this year in September.

She said Government has not openly shared information with Zambians regarding the IMF programme but has only pieced together through snippets only after the UK Minister of Africa’s visit to Zambia.

