UPND MP says Justice was denied After Constitution Courts Upholds the Election of PF MP

United Party for National Development (UPND) losing candidate in the Chimwemwe Parliamentary election Bornwell Matanda has lamented the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold the election of Patriotic Front (PF)’s Allen Banda as Member of Parliament.

The Constitutional Court this week dismissed the Ndola High Court ruling made on 22nd November, 2021, that the election of Mr. Banda was null and void due to what it termed as non compliance to the provision of the Electoral Process Act.

The Ndola High Court’s ruling to nullify Mr. Banda’s election came as a result of the Electoral Commissioner of Zambia (ECZ) failure to have sufficient Gen-20 forms to distribute to all polling agents.

But the Constitutional Court dismissed the High Court judgment and declared Mr. Banda as the duly elected Chimwemwe Member of Parliament.

In an interview, Mr. Matanda said he was disappointed with the Constitutional Court’s verdict and repeated that he had been robbed of victory.

Mr. Matanda said the Chimwemwe Parliamentary election results were manipulated and were not a true reflection of the people’s will.

He charged that Mr. Banda should not even celebrate the court victory because the election in Chimwemwe Constituency was a sham.

“I am disappointed with the judgment. I am disappointed with the judgment because numbers do not lie. Numbers don’t lie. I was cheated and I won the case at High Court because of numbers, the figures. My figures were manipulated. That election was stolen from me so somebody should not celebrate. In fact they should feel ashamed. ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia) did not do their job. ECZ disadvantaged me. It is like you are playing soccer then the referee joins the other team – helping them to score. That is what happened in Chimwemwe Constituency,” Mr. Matanda said.

He said the people of Chimwemwe Constituency were denied a chance to choose a candidate of their choice.

“So I am a very sad person. Justice was denied. The people of Chimwemwe were robbed of their free will to choose a candidate of their choice. There was a lot of manipulation and violence during elections but I didn’t even use those flaws to petition the election, I used numbers, the figures. Even now those numbers have not been changed. So I am not happy with the outcome of the Constitutional Court,” Mr. Matanda said.

Mr. Matanda added that he still loves the people of Chimwemwe Constituency despite losing the election in court.

“The election has been stolen but what I can say to the people of Chimwemwe Constituency is that they are still in my heart. I love the people of Chimwemwe and I am sure at the right time I am going to interact with them. I can just wish them well and tell them to make sure that they hold the current MP accountable so that they realise what they have been looking for all the time. But this is not how an election should be conducted. We should not allow things like that all the time. It was a shame,” Mr. Matanda said.

Mr. Banda polled 17,688 votes against his closest rival Mr. Matanda who got 15,650 votes.

