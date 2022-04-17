Zesco United’s hold on the FAZ Super League crown is now very slim after drawing away at Power Dynamos on Sunday.

The match ended 0-0 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe to see Zesco facing the very strong prospect of finishing second on the log.

This is because leaders Red Arrows now need a win this Wednesday away to Kabwe

Warriors to clinch their first league title since 2004.

With three games left to play, Arrows lead the log on 63 points while Zesco are seven points behind.

Zesco’s draw means they are now a point ahead of third placed Green Eagles who won 2-0 on Saturday at home in Choma against bottom of the table Konkola Blades.

Power are fifth on 43 points, three points behind Nkana who have 46 points after a 1-1 away draw against mid-table Forest Rangers.

Patrick Gondwe put Nkana ahead in the 40th minute but Clifford Mulenga equalized for Forest in the 87th minute.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 31 RESULTS

17/04/2022

Forest Rangers 1-Nkana 1

Zanaco 2-Kabwe Warriors 2

Buildcon 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 1

Power Dynamos 0-Zesco United 0