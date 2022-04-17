Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo has dispelled as fake some malicious postings making rounds on social media suggesting that he was involved in acts of bribery during his visit to Sinoma.

In a Facebook page posting, Mr Kakubo has clarified that he visited Sinoma as a private citizen with a view to ordering some pockets of cement and premix cement.

He has also clarified that management at Sinoma identified him and opted to walk him to the car park and also gave him their branded calendar and a pen as a souvenir.

The minister has justified that corrupt people do not go about getting bribes in car parks in broad daylight and has therefore urged the public not to be moved by such posts as he remains committed to serving the country with the highest sense of discipline and honesty posture.

Mr Kakubo was responding to accusations in which some pictures and stories have been posted on social media suggesting that he was given a briefcase after he visited Sinoma.

And commenting on the visit, former Foreign affairs Minister Harry Kabala said that it’s unprecedented for a Minister of Foreign Affairs to interact with an ambassador outside his office alone saying it is beneath his office.

In a post reacting to the Mr Kakubo’s explanation, Mr Kalaba said that the minister should give a better explanation than the one he has given, wondering how was the Minister buying cement on a holiday and why should a company give a calendar to the Minister in mid-April.

Mr Kalaba also wondered why should the Ambassador meet the Minister when he was doing private errands, before adding that he himself was minister of foreign affairs for 4 years, never did he meet Ambassadors privately outside his office, and that even when he met them at foreign affairs, it was in the presence of officials.

“And by the way, Calendars are never delivered in suitcases, ” concluded Mr Kalaba’s statement

Meanwhile, Zambians have taken to social media to mock the Minister of Foreign affair’s response with images mocking the Minister’s explanation as shown below.