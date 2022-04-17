Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo has dispelled as fake some malicious postings making rounds on social media suggesting that he was involved in acts of bribery during his visit to Sinoma.
In a Facebook page posting, Mr Kakubo has clarified that he visited Sinoma as a private citizen with a view to ordering some pockets of cement and premix cement.
He has also clarified that management at Sinoma identified him and opted to walk him to the car park and also gave him their branded calendar and a pen as a souvenir.
The minister has justified that corrupt people do not go about getting bribes in car parks in broad daylight and has therefore urged the public not to be moved by such posts as he remains committed to serving the country with the highest sense of discipline and honesty posture.
Mr Kakubo was responding to accusations in which some pictures and stories have been posted on social media suggesting that he was given a briefcase after he visited Sinoma.
And commenting on the visit, former Foreign affairs Minister Harry Kabala said that it’s unprecedented for a Minister of Foreign Affairs to interact with an ambassador outside his office alone saying it is beneath his office.
In a post reacting to the Mr Kakubo’s explanation, Mr Kalaba said that the minister should give a better explanation than the one he has given, wondering how was the Minister buying cement on a holiday and why should a company give a calendar to the Minister in mid-April.
Mr Kalaba also wondered why should the Ambassador meet the Minister when he was doing private errands, before adding that he himself was minister of foreign affairs for 4 years, never did he meet Ambassadors privately outside his office, and that even when he met them at foreign affairs, it was in the presence of officials.
“And by the way, Calendars are never delivered in suitcases, ” concluded Mr Kalaba’s statement
Meanwhile, Zambians have taken to social media to mock the Minister of Foreign affair’s response with images mocking the Minister’s explanation as shown below.
Hon Kakubo you are the only one who knows the truth. Remember what you do when you are an official cannot be private. In any case as minister you have lost your private life so be careful all the time in whatever you do. Happy Easter.
Ba tampa bwangu ba new doom ministers. Anyway balicula sana mu opposition so bafwile ba bwesha tu lupiya.
Unfortunate for this sinister. How does he visit a company on a holiday.
New doom supporters will not comment on this unfortunate story, they have been caught pants down. If new doom supporters are going to comment, they twist this story.
How to corrupt people get bribes? Since it’s not in a car park in broad daylight ?
Caught with the pants down! Batampa bwangu!
INDEED Something is not right here
wanting to order cement and pre mix ? Lies Lies
there are 100’s of outlets and companies dealing in such
And as i said before many times
THESE SUSPICIOUS CARRY ONS WITH REFLECT AGAINST THE GOOD INTENTIONS OF GOVERNMENT
WE NEED MORE MUCH MORE OF THESE DODGEY DEALINGS BEING REPORTED
COME ON PEOPLE ITS UP TO US NOW
No supporter of this government is going to accept this
He will pay the price mark these words
REMEMBER The new Dawn Gov still has People in it thinking its PF days
They will be weeded out
The problem with African politicians is that they pretend not to understand code of conduct…did they not cover this subject during the induction week? HH7 has to take action and set an example this is how Joseph Helicopter Milanja got very rich…its time to reshuffle and remove.