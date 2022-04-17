Mongu Central Law-maker Oliver Amutike has donated Two Hundred (200) blankets to Lewanika General Hospital worth 100,000 Thousand Kwacha.

Mr. Amutike said he was touched by the manner in which patients were sleeping when he passed through the hospital in January this year, hence making the donation of blankets to improve the situation at the biggest hospital.

The Law-maker said this when he handed over the blankets to the hospital management in Mongu yesterday.

And receiving the donation on behalf of the institution, Hospital Superintendent Samutumwa Njekwa hailed the Mongu Central MP for honouring the promise of assisting the institution with blankets.

Dr. Njekwa said Government alone cannot manage to offer holistic support to health institutions , adding that there was a need for stakeholders to join hands with government in the provision of quality health care to the citizens.

“The grants which we get as a hospital are not enough to enable us provide all the services to our patients. Donations like this will go a long way in enhancing health care delivery “said Dr. Njekwa.

Dr. Njekwa said the donation by Mr Amutike was a first of its kind in the 7 years he has been operating at the hospital and urged the MP to continue rendering support to the health facility.

“I have never seen this kind of donation in the last 7 years I have been at this hospital”, Dr. Njekwa stated.

And speaking at the same occasion, Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Chairman for Mongu Central Mupo Sikuniso urged the hospital management to take advantage of the CDF to solicit funds to deal with minor projects.

“We are very excited with the donation of the blankets at this institution. I urge you to also take advantage of CDF to attend to minor projects such as repairing leaking roofs, that is why the funds are there”. Mr. Sikuniso told management.

Lewanika General Hospital is one of the oldest health institutions in Zambia named after a Lozi King, Lewanika.

The hospital has been facing numerous challenges ranging from dilapidated state of infrastructure to lack of adequate hospital linen.