Monday, April 18, 2022
Sports
PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion and Patson in Weekend Wins

Here are selected briefs of how our foreign-based players fared at their respective clubs over the weekend.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-SuperSport United: Gamphani Lungu inspired SuperSport United to victory win an assists in Saturdays 1-0 away Gauteng derby victory over Kaizer Chiefs.

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and midfielder Roderick Kabwe played the full 90 minutes of Saturdays 1-0 home loss to TS Galaxy while striker Justin Shonga was substituted in the 46th minute.

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Kennedy Mweene was on the bench of Saturdays 2-1 away loss in Angola to Petro Luanda in their CAF Champions League quarterfinal, first leg match.

=DENMARK

-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya in action on Monday evening at home against AaB.
He was last in action on April 13 as a 61st minute substitute of Midtjylland’s 3-2 away win over Randers.

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes of third placed Horsens 2-1 away win over number two team Lyngby on Saturday.


=RUSSIA
Striker Evans Kangwa played the full 90 minutes for bottom placed Arsenal Tula in 2-1 home loss to Rostov on Sunday but was not on target.
His brother Klings missed the game due to suspension after he was sent-off in last weekend 3-0 away loss at Spartak Moscow.


=DR CONGO
Defenders Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes of TP Mazembe’s 0-0 away draw at Pyramids FC of Egypt in Sundays 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg match in Cairo.

=TANZANIA
Simba SC were also on CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg action on Sunday.
They beat Orlando Pirates of South Africa 1-0 in Dar es Salaam in a match midfielder Rally Bwalya came off the bench in the 56th minute.


=USA
Defender Aime Mabika enjoyed a second straight 90 minutes for Inter-Miami on Sunday who beat Seattle Sounders 1-0 away to record their second successive league win.


=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 102nd minute of extra-time of Rangers 2-1 derby victory over Celtic in Sundays Scottish FA Cup semifinal.
Rangers will face Hearts in the final on May 25.

-Raith Rovers: Defender Frankie Musonda was back to winning ways after two successive losses for 2nd Division club Raith Rovers.
Musonda played the full 90 minutes of fourth placed Raith’s 1-0 away to number four club Partick Thistle.

=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Enock Mwepu came off at halftime of Brighton’s 1-0 away win over Tottenham on Saturday.

-Leicester City: Patson Daka started in Leicester City’s 2-1 away loss at Newcastle United on Sunday before being substituted in the 78th minute without a goal.

