Monday, April 18, 2022
Mighty, Brave and Napsa in Last Push For Super Division Promotion

Napsa Stars, Brave Nchanga Rangers and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers are all fighting for the last two promotion spots in the FAZ National Division One Championship with two matches officially left in the season,

Leaders Lumwana Radiants and second placed FC MUZA have already secured promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

Lumwana and MUZA are now battling it out for the championship.

Napsa missed a chance to win early promotion during the Easter weekend after a frustrating goalless draw at home against Young Green Eagles in Lusaka.

Third placed Napsa moved to 57 points, four ahead of fourth positioned Nchanga Rangers.

Rangers maintained their position following a 3-1 away win over Young Green Buffaloes away in Lusaka.

Nchanga have 53 points in 32 matches played.

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers kept their promotion hopes alive when edging City of Lusaka 3-2 away at Woodlands Stadium in the capital city.

Fifth placed Mighty are on 52 points, just one behind Nchanga.

Wanderers have recorded three consecutive wins.

FAZ National Division One – Week 32 Results

Kabwe Youth 1-0 Trident FC

Napsa Stars 0-0 Young Green Eagles

Young Buffaloes 1-3 Nchanga Rangers

City of Lusaka 2-3 Mufulira Wanderers

MUZA FC 2-1 Livingston Pirates

Gomes FC 1-3 Police College

Luapula Green Eagles 2-0 Quattro Kalumbila

Kitwe United 2-1 Lumwana Radiants

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-1 Jumulo FC

Top 8

1. Lumwana 63 Points
2. MUZA 63
3. Napsa 57
4. Nchanga 53
5. Mighty 52
6. Kitwe 47
7. Jumulo 46
8. Eagles 46

