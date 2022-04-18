9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 18, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Information and Media PS appealed to media houses to be professional and uphold media ethics

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Information and Media PS appealed to media houses to be professional...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga has appealed to media houses to be professional and uphold media ethics in their operations.

Mr. Kalunga says the government has freed the media to set its own reportorial and editorial agenda and should therefore be responsible in their reporting.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kalunga was speaking in Luanshya today, when he visited Roan FM, a new radio station currently undergoing test transmission.

“ During our eight months in office, the new dawn government has freed the media , it was unheard of for public media houses to cover dissenting opinion political voices without intimidation” He said.

Mr Kalunga said the government has further restored the safety of journalists and had further actively supported and facilitated media efforts to come up with self-regulatory mechanisms aimed at strengthening the media progression.

He urged the new radio stations to uphold and follow laid down guidelines of the test transmission and also help in sensitization in key issues such as health and disaster emergencies.

And speaking earlier, Roan FM Director Nonde Mwamba appealed to the PS to help mushrooming stations with a credit line which would help in accessing equipment that can be paid for over a period of time.

“ The credit line would help us to acquire up to date equipment, our current transmitter is on point but we need modern equipment that can allow us to reach far flung areas, and it is such credit facilities that we are appealing to your office to facilitate“ Mr Mwamba appealed.

He said the radio station was only broadcasting to Luanshya and part of Ndola due limitations on the transmitter.

Mr Mwamba said the once fully operational, the

Radio station would be able to create jobs.

Previous articleZPPA writes to Zesco seeking an explanation on Tender for Electricity Poles
Next articleKasoma Lunga depot in in the Lunga district of Luapula province gutted

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Close collaboration between Zambia and Zimbabwe key in attaining sustainable development

The government says close collaboration between Zambia and Zimbabwe will be key in attaining sustainable development for both countries. Chief...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ACC officers tried to seize Motsepe’s building in SA after fake link to Lusambo.

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
Four Anti Corruption Commission officers last month travelled to South Africa in an attempt to seize Bowman’s Office Park in Sandton after they received...
Read more

Easter is meant to commemorate resurrection of Christ not Womanizing, drinking -Nalumango

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has urged Zambians to celebrate Easter in line with Christian values. Mrs Nalumango says people should move away from the notion...
Read more

The New Dawn Government’s economics are making life hard for majority Zambians

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) President Jackson Silavwe has charged that the New Dawn Government’s economics are making life hard for majority Zambians. Mr. Silavwe...
Read more

We are not making significant profits from Zambia’s debt-BlackRock

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
A BlackRock Spokesperson has disputed estimates of potential gains by campaigners championing the cancellation of Zambia’s debt. Activists have claimed BlackRock could make $180 million...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.