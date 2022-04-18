Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga has appealed to media houses to be professional and uphold media ethics in their operations.

Mr. Kalunga says the government has freed the media to set its own reportorial and editorial agenda and should therefore be responsible in their reporting.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kalunga was speaking in Luanshya today, when he visited Roan FM, a new radio station currently undergoing test transmission.

“ During our eight months in office, the new dawn government has freed the media , it was unheard of for public media houses to cover dissenting opinion political voices without intimidation” He said.

Mr Kalunga said the government has further restored the safety of journalists and had further actively supported and facilitated media efforts to come up with self-regulatory mechanisms aimed at strengthening the media progression.

He urged the new radio stations to uphold and follow laid down guidelines of the test transmission and also help in sensitization in key issues such as health and disaster emergencies.

And speaking earlier, Roan FM Director Nonde Mwamba appealed to the PS to help mushrooming stations with a credit line which would help in accessing equipment that can be paid for over a period of time.

“ The credit line would help us to acquire up to date equipment, our current transmitter is on point but we need modern equipment that can allow us to reach far flung areas, and it is such credit facilities that we are appealing to your office to facilitate“ Mr Mwamba appealed.

He said the radio station was only broadcasting to Luanshya and part of Ndola due limitations on the transmitter.

Mr Mwamba said the once fully operational, the

Radio station would be able to create jobs.