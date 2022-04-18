Red Arrows forward Ricky Banda has moved closer to clinching the FAZ Super Division golden boot with three games left in the season.

Banda scored his 14th league goal at the weekend to join Friday Samu at the top of the scorers chart.

He registered his goal in the 15th minute when Arrows edged Kafue Celtic 1-0 at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Samu had been leading the scorers chart in absentia from January when he left the Super Division to join South African side Maritzburg United.

Banda’s goals have been crucial to Arrows campaign for the Super Division title.

Meanwhile, last year’s league top scorer Moses Phiri is just one goal away from Banda and Samu.

Youngster Albert Kangwanda of Kafue Celtic is on 11 goals.

2022 FIFA U17 WOMENS WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

15/04/2022

Third Round, First Leg

Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

Zambia 0-Cameroon 2(Mana Lamine 48′, Camilla Daha 67′)

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 31

16/04/2022

Kafue Celtic 0-Red Arrows 1(Ricky Banda 15′)

Prison Leopards 2(Conlyde Luchanga 68′ 73′)-Green Buffaloes 0

Nkwazi 0-Chambishi 1(Francis Kasaka 76′)

Lusaka Dynamos 2(Fanwell Mapulanga 39′, Moussa Lemisa 55′)-Indeni 0

Green Eagles 2(Emmanuel Mukosha 19′, Amity Shamende 44′)-Konkola Blades 0

17/04/2022

Forest Rangers 1(Clifford Mulenga 87′)-Nkana 1(Patrick Gondwe 40′)

Zanaco 2(Lassa Kiala 8′, Kevin Owusu 67′)-Kabwe Warriors 2(Prince Mumba 47′, Tresor Ndaya 90′)

Buildcon 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Daniel Chama 25′)

Power Dynamos 0-Zesco United 0

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE

WEEK 32

16/04/2022

Napsa Stars 0-Young Green Eagles 0

17/04/2022

Luapula Green Eagles 2-0 (Quattro Kalumbila

Michael Mubemba 46’, Paul Malama 64’ )

Kysa 1-0 Trident

(Ayoub Banda 63’)

Young Green Buffaloes 1-3 Nchanga Rangers

( Chibesa Kaunda 25’/ Angel Lubamba 13’, Christian Saile 48’, 58’)

City of Lusaka 2-3 to Mufulira Wanderers

(Clement Shimonda 11’, Happy Nsofwa 74’/ Joseph Mumbi 42’, Manix Nengelwa 57’pen, Owen Mwamba 60’)

Zesco Malaiti 1-1 Jumulo

(John Chilangwa ‘?/Thomas Mubita 58′)

FC MUZA 2-1 Livingstone Pirates

(Andrew Phiri 13’ 90’ pen / Poniso Liseli 74’)

Gomes 1-3 Police College

(Jonathan Tembo ?’/Austin Chichi Jr?’, Nesto Mwilambwe ?’ ‘? )

Kitwe United 2-1 Lumwana Radiants

(?’, Joseph Chanda 37’/Clive Biyeta 39′)

=FAZ SUPER LEAGUE TOP SCORERS

17/04/2022

Ricky Banda(Red Arrows):14

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):14

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):13

Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):11

Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):9

John Chingandu (Zesco):9

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):9

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):9

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):9

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):8

Jesse Were(Zesco 2/Kansanshi 6):8

Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):7

Martin Njobvu (Green Buffaloes):7

Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):7

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):7

Brian Mwila(Buildcon/Power Dynamos 2):6

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):6

Clement Mulenga(Indeni):6

Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):6

Tapson Kaseba (Buildcon/Konkola Blades 3):6

Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles):6

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):5

Jacob Kaunda(Chambishi):5

Timothy Sakala (Buildcon/Kansanshi 1):5

Cephas Handavu(Indeni):5

Thomas Chideu (Forest Rangers):5

Fred Mulambia (Power Dynamos):4

Bruce Musakanya(Kansanshi):4

Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):4

Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades):4

Jacob Ngulube(Nkana):4

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):4

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):4

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):4

Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):4

Junior Zulu (Prison Leopards):4

Kelvin Mubanga(Zesco):4