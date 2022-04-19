9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Sports
Chipolopolo Handed Tricky One-Shot At AFCON Qualification

Chipolopolo Zambia face a tricky job of qualify to the 2023 AFCON after being draw in Group H with tournament hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

The draw maybe laced with an emotional reunion with ex-Chipolopolo coach Patrice Beaumelle but the implications of being drawn with the 2023 AFCON hosts make qualification an even more onerous task.

Comoros and Lesotho are the other Group H teams of the qualifiers that kick off with Match-Day 1 and 2 during the week of May 30-June 14.

Only one team will qualify from Group H in which Cote d’Ivoire are playing classified as friendlies.

And so one must finish above Cote d’Ivoire or runners-up to The Elephants to clinch the lone Group H ticket to Abidjan.

The rest of the other groups will see the top two teams qualify to the AFCON.

Zambia are battling to end three successive AFCON qualification failures.

