The Ministry of Health has recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, out of 1,696 tests conducted in the country.

According to the ministry’s Covid-19 daily status update obtained by ZANIS in Lusaka today, the new infections bring the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country to 318, 640 since the disease broke out in Zambia in March 2020.

The ministry said there are currently 831 active Covid-19 cases in the country, with 11 patients admitted to Covid-19 facilities while 820 are under community management.

Of the 831 active cases, only one admission was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The ministry indicated that there are four patients on oxygen.

The update shows that a total of 53 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of patients that recovered from the pandemic to 313, 836 since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health said no new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours hence the cumulative death toll still stands at 3, 973, of which 2, 854 deaths are Covid deaths and 1,119 are Covid related deaths.

On vaccinations, the ministry announced that a total of 2,340,662 Zambians have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A total of 88, 405 have received the booster vaccines while 1, 317,740 received only dose one of the various vaccines being administered by government.

The Ministry of Health further said that in the last 24 hours, 7,640 people received full vaccination while 4, 331 people received the first dose of vaccines and 2,353 received booster vaccines.