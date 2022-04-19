9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Police launch investigations into Pamela’s disappearance

By Chief Editor
Inspector-General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba says the Zambia Police Service (ZP) has launched investigations into the disappearance of 22 year old Airtel Booth operator, Pamela Chisupa.

Mr Kajoba said the police are probing the whereabouts and circumstances surrounding Pamela Chisupa’s disappearance on April 13, 2022 in Lusaka.

“The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the general public that we are investigating a matter involving a mobile money agent by the name of Pamela Chisupa, aged 22” said Mr Kajoba, in a video message obtained by ZANIS in Lusaka.

The Inspector General of Police said Pamela was reported missing on April 16, 2022, by her sister.

Mr Kajoba said Pamela’ sister reported that her sibling went missing on April 13 after two men pretending to be customers wanting to transact , approached her at her booth located around Shoprite trading area along Cairo road in Lusaka.

The Police Chief said the two men were later seen leaving the booth together with Pamela, and walking along Cairo road and disappeared without a trace.

Pamela is allegedly believed to have been abducted by the two men after a video went viral of her being tortured and beaten with a metal bar as her captors demanded money from her relatives.

