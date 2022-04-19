9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Women’s lobby group condemns political harassment of DPP

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) has condemned the harassment of the Director of Public Prosecution, Lilian Siyuni by a close section of society and some members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) calling on her to resign as DPP.

ZAWL National Chairperson, Daisy Ng’ambi says Ms Lilian Siyuni has in the recent past days been harassed by some members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and has been the subject of verbal attacks on social media and television who are calling for her resignation.

Ms Ng’ambi stated that Ms. Siyuni should be protected from attacks by party functionaries to preserve the integrity of the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

She has since advised the members of the ruling party to desist from using threats and cyberbullying Ms. Siyuni as they air their grievances.

Ms Ng’ambi further advised the party not to divert from the promise to govern the nation based on the rule of law.

“Ms. Siyuni should be protected from attacks by party functionaries to preserve the integrity of the office of the Director of Public Prosecution. We therefore implore the aggrieved parties, to utilise constitutional provisions to register their concerns,” She stated.

Ms Ng’ ambi noted that harassment of women in leadership positions compromises their ability to discharge their duties and discourages other women from aspiring for leadership positions.

She stated that harassment of women in leadership positions if left unchecked by political may degenerate into other vices which include political violence and the party may face difficulties to control such conduct.

Ms Ng’ambi has advised UPND to guide its members from harassing constitutional office holders.

This is according to a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

