Sports
Asanovic Gives His View on 2023 Afcon Draws

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanonic has cautioned that Zambia should not underrate any team in Group H of the 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers.

Zambia will face AFCON hosts Ivory Coast, Lesotho and Comoros in Group H.

The Chipolopolo will kick-off the qualifiers away to Ivory Coast on May 30.

Speaking to FAZ media, Asanovic said Zambia will do everything possible to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.

“The draw is OK. I am happy but we must be very careful. We must prepare very well to beat Lesotho and the Comoros. This is very important for us especially that we do know yet the exact date when we are playing and which teams will be playing against in the first two games in June. I am still optimistic and I can’t wait to come back to Zambia and to start to prepare for the first two games,” he said.

He urged fans to rally behind Zambia.

“Thanks to the Zambian people for supporting us. It is important for the people to be behind us. The Zambian people love the players so much, your players, my players and we will do everything to go to AFCON but stay together and believe in us. I have talked to my players; they can’t wait to start the qualification,” he said.

Zambia are battling to end three successive AFCON qualification failures.

