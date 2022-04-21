Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NDCCI) President Paul Chisunka has called for enhanced joint efforts in the fight against corruption.

Mr. Chisunka said the Ndola Chamber believes that the fight against corruption belongs to both civic and business leaders.

He said the crusade against corruption is essential to Zambia’s economic development and the preservation of democratic ideals which support a free market.

Mr. Chisunka said the prevalence of corruption does not only fuel lawlessness but it also pushes up the cost of doing business and exacerbates developmental inequalities.

He has urged the Government and cooperating partners to revive initiatives aimed at fighting corruption.

“Therefore, we urge the Government with Cooperating partners to revive initiatives such as those under The United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) where Government, Civil Society and the Private Sector combine efforts in a well structured system that galvanises support and fosters Joint Action Against Corruption at all levels of society starting from Governance to Business and even Households,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chisunka has hailed the government over its efforts in actualising the 2016 Zambia – Angola Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The new dawn administration has decided to restore stalled bilateral agreements with Angola.

According to Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga, Angola and Zambia need to work together to enhance the Zambia-Angola economic relations and foster long lasting partnerships between the two countries.

In a statement, Mr. Chisunka said under the principle of reciprocity the business community in Ndola was ready and eager to start receiving and competitively respond to trade inquiries from Angola.

He said the agreement signed between Angolan and Zambian companies have to be regularly monitored and evaluated to ensure that the deliverables are met.

“We congratulate the Minister of Commerce Hon. Chipoka and his team for ensuring the operationalisation of the 2016 Zambia Angola Bilateral Trade Agreement through the Addendum recently signed. The importance of this is that it now activates a long term reviewable preferential trade relationship between Zambia and Angola which will expand the export market for both countries. Under the principle of reciprocity our members are ready and eager to start receiving and competitively respond to trade inquiries from Angola,” Mr. Chisunka said.

“To fully actualize trade between Zambia and Angola the two governments should coordinate and prioritize the implementation of a harmonised customs and standards framework in order to break down any trade barriers that might hinder trade between the two countries. The MoU signed between Angolan and Zambian companies has to be regularly monitored and evaluated to ensure that the deliverables are met,” he said.

Mr. Chisunka added:”The Government’s Technical Working Groups must work very closely with the private sector in order to ensure we extract maximum benefit and attain our strategic trade and economic objectives as a country – and to ensure the inclusive participation of various industries and businesses in this bilateral trade agreement.”