Lesotho coach Veselin Jelusic says they will play to the best of their abilities against opponents who include Zambia in the 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers.

The Mountain Kingdom is of Zambia’s three Group H opponents that include AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire whose games in the qualifiers are going to be played as friendlies.

“Of course, Cote d’Ivoire’ are the hosts for the next year’s final and will treat the qualifiers very seriously because they have already started with their preparations to make it a successful tournament. They are a powerhouse with top professional players,” Jelusic told Lesotho Football Association Media.

“We know that Zambia are a very good team with players that play in some of the best leagues in Europe like the English Premier League.

“Comoros are also a team made of professionals playing for European clubs in countries such as France, Belgium and so on.”

Zambia particularly is not new to Jelusic who not only coached City of Lusaka over a season ago but was also offered the Chipolopolo job that was shot down by the then Sports Ministry.

Chipolopolo and Lesotho will meet on Match Day 3 and 4 this September with Zambia at home in the first leg during the international window that will run from September 19-27.

Meanwhile, Zambia will kick-off their qualifiers this June away to Cote d’Ivoire and then host Comoros between the dates of May 30-June 14.

Only one team from Group H will join Cote d’Ivoire at next year’s AFCON.