Thursday, April 21, 2022
General News
Use appropriate transportation of pupils as schools close, RTSA urges parents

By Chief Editor
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has cautioned school authorities and parents to ensure that pupils use appropriate modes of transport as Schools close on Friday, April 22, 2022.

RTSA Information Officer, Roy Habaalu cautioned school authorities, parents and guardians to ensure that trucks and other open vans are not used to ferry pupils back home.

Mr Habaalu said the agency expects an increase in traffic on the road network as pupils travel back to their respective destinations.

He pointed out that the expected increase in the number of vehicles using roads during this period will pose a great risk to pupils and other road users. “The RTSA has observed that trucks are often used for transportation of pupils contrary to the traffic rules and regulations. Appropriate modes of transport such as buses should be used to avoid road traffic accidents which in the past have resulted in tragedies in which many lives have been lost”, said Mr Habaalu.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr Habaalu stressed the need to safeguard the safety of travelers and advised drivers to follow traffic rules and regulations.

Mr Habaalu said RTSA and Zambia Police will be deployed and put on high alert to ensure that PSV drivers do not overload and over speed in contravention of traffic laws in order to avoid traffic accidents.

He said all PSV drivers are encouraged to observe public health guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 among the travelling public.

