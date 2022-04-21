9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 21, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambian student arrest in Russia for twerking in front of a Nazi war memorial

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambian student arrest in Russia for twerking in front of a Nazi...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Zambian female student has been arrested in Russia for allegedly “rehabilitating Nazism” by twerking in front of a war memorial.

The 21-year-old — identified by local media as Zambian national Rebecca Ziba — was detained after she posted a video of herself on Instagram.

In the footage — posted alongside a joking caption — she can be seen dancing next to a World War II memorial in Khanty-Mansiysk.

Russian investigators have described her actions as “obscene” and “insulting” and have charged her under Part 4 of Art. 354.1 of the Criminal Code, which accuses a person of “rehabilitating nazism”.

The regional Investigative Committee said in a statement that the video of Ziba dancing had been posted on social media “accompanied by an offensive inscription”.

The student faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 3 million roubles (€34,430) if found guilty of “desecrating a symbol of Russian military glory”.

The Memorial of Glory in Khanty-Mansiysk is dedicated to soldiers who died during the “Great Patriotic War” against Nazi Germany.

The Russian Investigative Committee also published a video of Rebecca Ziba sitting in what appears to be an interrogation room, where she confesses and apologises for her actions.

“I didn’t want the video I posted to be offensive and disrespectful to the dead. I didn’t know what the memorial signifies. I apologise very much to everyone,” the student says in English.

It is unclear under what kind of conditions she is being held and whether she had access to any legal representation.

Euronews has contacted the Zambian embassy in Moscow to confirm whether any contact had been made with the student.

Euronews

Previous articleKambole set to head back to Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambian student arrest in Russia for twerking in front of a Nazi war memorial

A Zambian female student has been arrested in Russia for allegedly "rehabilitating Nazism" by twerking in front of a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bowman’s animals were acquired legally-Ministry of Tourism

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga has revealed that wild animals that at former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s Chamba Valley House were...
Read more

Government to establish digital transformation centres across Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government has announced plans to establish digital transformation centres across the country to enhance access to information communication technology (ICT), especially among rural...
Read more

Mobile money booth operators living in fear

General News Chief Editor - 0
Mobile money booth operators in Lusaka are fearing for their lives following the alleged abduction of a 22-year-old woman of Lusaka by unknown people...
Read more

ACC never sent officers to South Africa to size building allegedly belonging to Bowman Lusambo

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has dispelled social media reports alleging that it has sent officers to South Africa in an effort to seize properties...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.