9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 22, 2022
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Cleo Ice Queen collaborates with Towela Kaira on “On my own”

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News Cleo Ice Queen collaborates with Towela Kaira on "On my own"
staff

Cleo Ice Queen collaborated with Towela Kaira on her latest single “On my own”. The single is off Cleo’s upcoming EP titled ‘Leaders of the new School

Previous articleChallenging the Powers of the JCC to Hear and Determine the allegations against the DPP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Cleo Ice Queen collaborates with Towela Kaira on “On my own”

Cleo Ice Queen collaborated with Towela Kaira on her latest single "On my own". The single is off Cleo's...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bobby V and Rotimi light up Lusaka night life

Entertainment News staff - 1
Lusaka has been stirring back to life in the last few months with a busy calendar of events in food, music, art, and sport....
Read more

Movie review : Morbius

Entertainment News staff - 0
Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at...
Read more

US RnB stars Rotimi and Bobby V to perform in Lusaka alongside Cleo Ice Queen

Entertainment News staff - 5
After the successful Dru Hill concert in January, Kudu Crescent Entertainment has lined up United States RnB stars Rotimi and Bobby V for a...
Read more

Movie Review: The Batman

Entertainment News staff - 1
When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.