Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances Chairperson, Elliot Kamondo has advised government not to make assurances to people if they know that there is no money to undertake certain projects up to completion level.

And the Parliamentary Committee has expressed happiness with the construction of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation provincial studio in central province.

Mr. Kamondo has observed that when the government makes assurances on the floor of the house, it should ensure the projects are completed.

He said the committee on assurances has been disappointed on so many occasions that out of so many promises that were made only a few have been actualized.

“As government assurances committee we want to make sure that when government assures the people that we are going to do this, they should do it up to completion, we have been disappointed many, many times, for example the other time when we sampled the assurances, 33 assurances were made and out of these 33 assurances only 8 were actualized,” Mr. Kamondo said.

He added that the committee is concerned especially with the Executive arm of government that makes an assurance to the people when they fully know that they do not have money.

The parliamentarian stated that assurances to the people should only be made when there is money to undertake a project up to its completion stage.

Mr. Kamondo observed that the construction of the provincial studio in central province was doing very well but what is not known is if the costs were exaggerated.

“Yes it’s a good project. The contractor according to us was doing very well but what we don’t know is, was it exaggerated in terms of costs? Even if he did a good job it’s something we need to escalate further” he said.

Mr. Kamondo who is also Mufumbwe UPND Member of Parliament says the provincial studio is a very good project which if completed will benefit the people of Zambia and Kabwe in particular.

About K4.2 Million was allocated for the construction of the provincial studio in Kabwe and so far only about K3.4 million was certified, leaving about K800, 000 to complete the project.

A check at the provincial studio has revealed that works have been stalled due to non-availability of funds to complete the project that sits on 80 percent completion point.