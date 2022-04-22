9.5 C
HH denies meeting or offering Milingo immunity, dates the Press on Monday

President Hakainde Hichilema has categorically denied meeting Milingo Lungu and offering him immunity from prosecution.

President Hichilema, in a post on his Facebook page said he is aware that Zambia had gotten used to backdoor way of running public affairs but that not anymore.

He has also announced that he will hold a press conference next week on Monday to tackle most of the issues that Zambians may have.

“Mutinta and I took advantage of the Easter holidays to visit our farms in Namwala, Kalomo and Choma of Southern province. Today, 21st April, 2022, we were received by our mother at the Kalomo farm. We were delighted to see her in high spirits and her counsel that we must place Zambia first. We assured her that just like we were honest in our early years, we are taking honesty to the public offices,” he said.

“Fellow citizens. We now use this opportunity to categorically state that WE HAVE NEVER MET or given anyone immunity against prosecution.

He added, “We are aware that this country had gotten used to backdoor way of running public affairs but not anymore.”

“In the same vein, we wish to announce that on Monday 25th April, 2022, we will address the nation through the press and tackle most of the issues that you may have. We are here to serve you and not the other way round. This is the reason we are making a date with you, our citizens.”

He continued, “We have said this before, talk to us and not shout at us because we have to all get involved and get it solved as we only have One Zambia, One Nation.”

