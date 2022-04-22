Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) has embarked on the establishment of a rural Information communication technology (ICT) hub for girls, women, and youths in Chongwe.

The hub which is part of the second phase of a joint program against Gender Based Violence (GBV) which is being initiated by government in partnership with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is aimed at equipping girls, women and children with knowledge on online GBV responses as well as grant them access to information on various programs to uplift their livelihood.

ZICTA Acting Corporate and Communications Manager, Tehila Chimfwembe the hub will be a resource center which will provide members of the community in Chongwe especially girls and women on how to correctly use online without putting their privacy at risk.

Ms. Chimfwembe explained that the locals will be given an opportunity to access knowledge on how they can avoid being swindled or blackmailed online.

She said the services which will be provided by the hub will create awareness among girls and women

Ms. Chimfwembe said the hub will be located at Chongwe secondary school and is set to open its doors to members of the public in August this year.

She said this during a meeting held to discuss the establishment of the rural ICT hub in Chongwe.

And Chongwe District Commissioner, Evans Lupiya commended ZICTA for including Chongwe as one of the beneficiaries of the program.

Dr. Lupiya stated that the hub once established will create cyber security awareness among targeted groups in the area and also empower them with knowledge on how to handle risks they may encounter during their online experiences.

The DC said he is pleased that the facility will also strengthen economic development through the provision of a networking platform which will give girls, women, and youths access to e-learning markets, GBV, nutrition, agriculture, and business training among others.

He said ICTs have revolutionalised people’s lives over the years hence the need for all stakeholders in the district to ensure that various groups access them.

Dr. Lupiya said he is confident that the program will have a positive impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.