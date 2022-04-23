Vice President Mutale Nalumango has commissioned the Kaputa Water and Sanitation project valued at K161 million in Kaputa district of Northern Province.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project this afternoon, Mrs Nalumango emphasized on the importance of access to clean and safe water as a top priority under the UPND administration.

She stated that human life, plants and animals cannot exist without water which is key in supporting development in any sector.

She observed that the commissioning of the water system in Kaputa is evidence of the government’s commitment to accelerate universal access to clean and safe water for all people.

And Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao mentioned that Kaputa district has for many years experienced poor water supply and sanitation.

Mr Mbao commended the new dawn administration for commissioning the water project which will address the water challenges in the district.

Meanwhile, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposhya said poor access to clean water coupled with bad sanitation necessitated the implementation of the Kaputa water supply and sanitation project.

Speaking at the same event, Tomorrow Investment Commercial Manager Chamabondo Chanshi disclosed that the project is valued at K161 with the scope of work to water treatment ,transmission ,provision of access road, sewer lines and sewer ponds.

Additionally, Kaputa Member of parliament Elvis Nkandu advised community members to safeguard the infrastructure so as to let it service them for many years.