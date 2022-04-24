Western Province Permanent Secretary, Akapelwa Simomo says government is on course of improving the agriculture sector in the province.

Mr Simomo said this during the handover ceremony of two mechanization equipment to Kalwizhi and Kuwape multipurpose cooperative unions in Kalabo district of Western province.

He said the donated two tractors was a courtesy of the International fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) through the Enhanced Small Holder Agribusiness Promotion Programme (E-SAPP) as a matching grant facility to help farmers increase their hectarage, production and productivity.

The Permanent Secretary said government places a lot of emphasis on ramping up agricultural production through mechanization and commercialization so as to ensure food security and surplus for export to neighbouring markets.

Mr Simomo has urged the two cooperative unions in Kalabo district to guard the tractors and its associated implements jealously and ensure regular maintenance in order to prolong the life span of the machinery.

He said Kalabo district has a comparative advantage in the growing of rice adding that with the empowerment of tractors, farmers should increase their hectarage under rice in the forthcoming farming season.

And Kalwizhi Cooperative Union representative, Sibeso Mukelabai said the district has over 360 small holder farmers and the gesture will go a long way in improving farming in the area.

Mr Mukelabai said the current farming system is highly labour intensive and time consuming adding that the donated mechanized equipment will enable the two farming groups to graduate from subsistence to emergent and more economically viable farmers.

He said small holder farmers in the area lack access to financial resources that can mitigate production challenges and that the donated agriculture equipment will enhance production in many crops in the district.