Red Arrows are the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League champions following a 4-1 home win over Chambishi at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka that saw them clinch the title with a match to spare.

The victory is Arrows second-ever Zambian league title after lifting the 2004 in the same season that this year’s out-going champions Zesco United were promoted as they embarked on winning all their nine titles to date.

Sundays triumph also saw Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe win his first league title as manager since he was promoted to the post in 2019 after replacing his then boss Honour Janza.

“It has been our prayer as a team that this season we just have to win the league,” Chisi said.

“Well for us the job is not yet done. Yes, we are confirmed as champions but we still have another league game against Indeni to finish our target is to finish on 70 points.”

Chisi and Arrows now have a great opportunity to complete the double this Saturday when they face Napsa Stars in the 2022 ABSA Cup final at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“We have another important assignment which is the ABSA Cup this Saturday so we don’t have to get carried away because after that, that is when our celebrations will start,” Chisi said.

Meanwhile, it took 39 minutes for Arrows to get down to the business of winning the league after missing last Wednesday’s window of opportunity when they were held 1-1 by Zanaco.

Ricky Banda put them ahead in the 39th minute, Saddam Phiri added the second on the stroke of half time but Chambishi cut the lead in the 51st minute through Francis Kasaka.

However, Fred Tshimenga ensured Arrows pulled away with the third goal in the 58th minute and George Mendu sealed the deal in the 87th minute.

Arrows now have an assailable 67 points, seven ahead of their predecessors Zesco who drew 0-0 away across the Capital against Nkwazi at Edwin Emboela Stadium.

Green Eagles stay third on 56 points after losing 3-1 away at ninth placed Prison Leopards in Kabwe.

But goal difference now separates Zanaco from fourth placed Nkana after they won 1-0 over Indeni courtesy of a Moses Phiri’ 12th minute goal.

The penultimate day of the season also wrapped up the demotion battle with Lusaka Dynamos and Indeni joining Konkola Blades and Kafue Celtic down in FAZ National Division One next season.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 33

24/04/2022

Nkwazi 0-Zesco United 0

Red Arrows 4-Chambishi 1

Kafue Celtic 0-Kabwe Warriors 1

Prison Leopards 3-Green Eagles 1

Zanaco 1-Indeni 0

Buildcon 1-Green Buffaloes 2

Forest Rangers 2-Konkola Blades 1

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 1