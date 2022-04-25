9.5 C
WEEKEND SCORECARD: Numba: Zesco Will Rebound From Title Loss

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba admits it is a blow to have relinquished their FAZ Super League title but they must take some positives for finishing runners-up.

Arrows snatched the FAZ Super League crown from Zesco on Sunday on the penultimate day of the 2021/2022 campaign after a 4-1 home win over Chambishi FC in Lusaka to open an unassailable seven-point lead.

“Of course as defending champions it is disappointing that we have failed to defend the championship,” Numba told Zesco Media.

“But it is good that we have confirmed our participation in the CAF games next season which is something that we are happy with.

“We should build on that so that next season we can perform better than we have performed this season.”

Zesco’s runners-up finish was also confirmed with a game to spare.

Their 0-0 away draw against Nkwazi in Lusaka, and third placed Green Eagles 3-1 away loss at 9th placed Prison Leopards in Kabwe, sealed the nine-time champions’ number two finish.

Zesco have 60 points while Eagles have 56 points.


FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 33
23/04/2022
Power Dynamos 1(Derrick Mukombozi 52’og)- Nkana 0

24/04/2022
Nkwazi 0-Zesco United 0
Red Arrows 4(Ricky Banda 39’Saddam Phiri 45′, Fred Tshimenga 58′, George Mendu 87′)-Chambishi 1(Francis Kasaka 51′)

Kafue Celtic 0-Kabwe Warriors 1(Ocean Mushure 70’pen)

Prison Leopards 3(Conlyde Luchanga 5′, Wilmore Hatembo 45′, Damiano Kola 71′)-Green Eagles 1(Hosea Silwimba 82′)

Zanaco 1(Moses Phiri 12′)-Indeni 0

Buildcon 1(Christopher Chola 48′)-Green Buffaloes 2(Martin Njobvu 44′ 52′)

Forest Rangers 1(Clifford Mulenga 61′)-Konkola Blades 1 (Anthony Chiyuka 75′)

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Bruce Musakanya 70′)


FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE
WEEK 33
23/04/2022

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 FC MUZA
(Angle Lubamba)

Trident 0-2 NAPSA Stars
(Bornwell Silengo 6′, Daniel Adoko 16′)

Quattro Kalumbila 1-1 Young Buffaloes

Livingstone Pirates 3-0 KYSA*
Walkover, KYSA did not travel

Police College 0-1 City of Lusaka
(Happy Nsofwa 27′)

Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Kitwe United
(Manix Nengelwa 35’/Holy Songwe 44′)

Lumwana Radiants 3-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers
(Joseph Chanda 23′ Phezzy Chibandika 53′, Abraham Kanyangala 76′)

Jumulo 2-0 Luapula Eagles
(Mike Musukuma 7′, Dickson Mwanza 46′)

Young Green Eagles FC 1-0 Gomes
(Ben Chengo 20’)

