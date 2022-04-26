9.5 C
General News
Nakachinda slapped with two charges, remains detained in Solwezi

Opposition PF Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakachinda has been charged and arrested.

Mr. Nakacinda, 43, has been charged with two offences of defamation of the President Contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code.

Police Spokesman Rae Hamoonga said Mr Nakacinda has also been slapped with expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt Contrary to Section 70(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

“The accused has since been remanded at Solwezi Correctional Facility and is to appear in court soon,” he said.

Yesterday police in Lusaka have apprehended Mr Nakacinda.

Mr Hamoonga said Mr. Nakacinda’s arrest follows a complaint from a member of the public, Bruce Kanema against him.

He said Mr. Nakacinda alleged to have defamed President Hakainde Hichilema in a video widely circulated on social media.

“This is in connection to a matter where we received a complaint from Bruce Kanema against him on allegations that he promoted hate speech against the Tonga speaking people and is further alleged to have defamed the Republican President in a video that has been widely circulated,” Mr Hamoonga said.

