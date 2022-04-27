Kabwe Mayor, Patrick Chishala, has advised mobile money booth operators to be on high alert against criminal elements.

Mr Chishala says it’s unfortunate that young entrepreneurs especially females earning a living from mobile money booths are the centre of abductions that occurring in some parts of the country.

ZANIS reports Mr Chishala said in an interview in Kabwe today, that the reported abductions of booth operators in Lusaka in the recent past should not be treated as isolated.

“ Mobile money booth operators must be very alert and report any suspicious patronage at their sites to the police and other relevant authorities, “ said the mayor.

He further observed that because of proximity from Lusaka, criminals could easily relocate to Kabwe and attack unsuspecting booth operators.

Mr Chishala has also urged the police in the municipality to increase patrols around the booths, the Central Business District (CBD) and communities to curb crime.

In the recent past , the country has witnessed a number of kidnaps among mobile phone operators such as 22 year old Pamela Chisupa an Airtel Booth operator who has disappeared for almost two weeks.

Inspector-General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba says his officers have launched investigations into the disappearance of Chisupa.

Mr Kajoba said the police are probing the whereabouts and circumstances surrounding Pamela Chisupa’s disappearance on April 13, 2022 in Lusaka.