9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mobile phone operators advised to be alert against criminal elements

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Mobile phone operators advised to be alert against criminal elements
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kabwe Mayor, Patrick Chishala, has advised mobile money booth operators to be on high alert against criminal elements.

Mr Chishala says it’s unfortunate that young entrepreneurs especially females earning a living from mobile money booths are the centre of abductions that occurring in some parts of the country.

ZANIS reports Mr Chishala said in an interview in Kabwe today, that the reported abductions of booth operators in Lusaka in the recent past should not be treated as isolated.

“ Mobile money booth operators must be very alert and report any suspicious patronage at their sites to the police and other relevant authorities, “ said the mayor.

He further observed that because of proximity from Lusaka, criminals could easily relocate to Kabwe and attack unsuspecting booth operators.

Mr Chishala has also urged the police in the municipality to increase patrols around the booths, the Central Business District (CBD) and communities to curb crime.

In the recent past , the country has witnessed a number of kidnaps among mobile phone operators such as 22 year old Pamela Chisupa an Airtel Booth operator who has disappeared for almost two weeks.

Inspector-General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba says his officers have launched investigations into the disappearance of Chisupa.

Mr Kajoba said the police are probing the whereabouts and circumstances surrounding Pamela Chisupa’s disappearance on April 13, 2022 in Lusaka.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema lacks the experience to run government business, it’s Training on Job

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Mobile phone operators advised to be alert against criminal elements

Kabwe Mayor, Patrick Chishala, has advised mobile money booth operators to be on high alert against criminal elements. Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The New Dawn government has already lost the fight against corruption

General News Chief Editor - 8
Former Luanshya Member of Parliament Steve Chungu has said the New Dawn government has already lost the fight against corruption. Mr Chungu, the former chief...
Read more

Don’t rush to Open a US AFRICON Office in Zambia, Mwamba Urges President Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 16
Former Permanent Representative to the African Union, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has called upon President Hakainde Hichilema not to rush in allowing the opening of...
Read more

Zambia Police have re-opened investigations into the gassing cases

General News Chief Editor - 23
INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has disclosed that Police have re-opened investigations into the gassing cases that characterised the country sometime in the...
Read more

Renowned Anglican Priest and politician Fr. Richard Scott Luonde has died

General News Chief Editor - 3
Renowned Anglican Priest and politician Fr. Richard Scott Luonde has died after an illness at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka. His son Scott Luonde...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.